Middleton man accused of homicide after allegedly striking woman with car door

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton man faces a possible homicide charge after a 77-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon after being struck by the door of his vehicle.

According to the Middleton Police Dept., the suspect, Thomas J. Wilke, and the victim were involved in a disturbance around 4 p.m. in the 7700 block of Terrace Ave. Investigators indicated Wilke’s door struck the woman as be backed up, knocking her to the ground, where she struck her head.

As emergency responders were on their way, they received reports that she was not breathing and no longer had a pulse, police reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilke was then arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of Homicide by Negligent Operation of Vehicle.

The Middleton Police Department continues to investigate her death, with the assistance of the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the police department at 608-824-7300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

