MPD seeks to identify person who kicked sergeant’s head during large roller rink brawl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers are working to identify a person who allegedly kicked a sergeant in the head last week during a large brawl at a Madison roller skating rink.

Madison Police Department posted an update to its incident report regarding the Nov. 26 fight at Fast Forward Skate Center on the 4600 block of Verona Road.

Officers also identified one of the suspects, 17-year-old Alexis Thompson. Thompson is accused of disorderly conduct, possession of an electronic weapon, resisting or obstructing, and carrying a concealed weapon. Police took her to the Dane County Jail.

Two 15-year-old boys were also arrested during the incident. One was accused of disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing, while the other just received a citation for disorderly conduct. The first boy was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and the other was released to his parents.

When police arrived around 8:30 p.m. last Friday, they estimated 250 people, mostly juveniles, were located inside of the business.

While officers were on scene, a fight started inside of the business, escalated and eventually spilled out into the parking lot where several large fights were going on simultaneously. At one point, members of the crowd climbed on top of MPD squad cars that were parked outside.

Members of the crowd attempted to disrupt one of these arrests and pepper spray was required to protect the arresting officers and secure the arrest, MPD stated.

An MPD officer suffered a minor injury during this arrest.

MPD requested assistance from law enforcement partners in the area and eventually 27 officers from at least five area law enforcement agencies were on scene.

The operations manager of the businesses said he was the only person working when the hordes of people started arriving. Many, he says were paying admission to enter the business but choosing not to skate. He said handling large crowds on his own is typical of the skating rink and that there hasn’t been a full-time staff for more than a decade.

He did say that given that November isn’t a peak business month for the rink in general, he felt unprepared for massive crowd and subsequent fights that ensued.

