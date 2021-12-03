Name released of 22-year-old killed in Blooming Grove homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 22-year-old Madison man who was killed in a shooting at a Blooming Grove intersection over the weekend.

According to the Medical Examiner, Kolby Bracey was pronounced dead at the scene, and its preliminary autopsy confirmed the cause of death was homicidal firearm violence.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies found Bracey around 9:20 a.m. when they responded to the Milwaukee St. and North Walbridge Ave. intersection.

The suspect in his killing Trevon Adams was arrested a little less than two hours later near the intersection of E. Washington Ave. and East Springs Drive following a chase that began when he was spotted by members of the Maple Bluff Police Dept.

Adams was charged with first-degree intention homicide in Bracey’s death, as well as fleeing and eluding an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, and multiple bail jumping counts.

