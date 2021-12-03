Advertisement

Name released of 22-year-old killed in Blooming Grove homicide

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigates a homicide on Madison's east side.
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigates a homicide on Madison's east side.(WMTV-TV/nbc15.com)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 22-year-old Madison man who was killed in a shooting at a Blooming Grove intersection over the weekend.

According to the Medical Examiner, Kolby Bracey was pronounced dead at the scene, and its preliminary autopsy confirmed the cause of death was homicidal firearm violence.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies found Bracey around 9:20 a.m. when they responded to the Milwaukee St. and North Walbridge Ave. intersection.

The suspect in his killing Trevon Adams was arrested a little less than two hours later near the intersection of E. Washington Ave. and East Springs Drive following a chase that began when he was spotted by members of the Maple Bluff Police Dept.

Adams was charged with first-degree intention homicide in Bracey’s death, as well as fleeing and eluding an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, and multiple bail jumping counts.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life

Latest News

Waukesha high evacuated after online threats
Middleton man accused of homicide after allegedly striking woman with car door
Change this caption before publishing
Verona High reacts to tip line question, says no threat to school
The Pardeeville Fire Dept. pays tribute to one of its firefighters, Brandon Romo, in a Facebook...
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Pardeeville firefighter who died after contracting COVID-19