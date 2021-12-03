NBC 15′s Holiday Lights guide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holidays are here again in Wisconsin. NBC15 has compiled where you can enjoy themed lights and other festivities.

Anderson Gardens Wintertime Lightscapes

Rockford— Anderson Gardens will be opening for guests to enjoy during the winter for the first time! Over half of Anderson Gardens will be decorated with lights for Wintertime Lightscapes for guests to enjoy. The Gardens will be open daily from 3:30 until 8 p.m. from December 3 to December 23. Children 10 and under are offered free admission, general admission rates apply for non-members, admission for Basic Members is $5 and Premium Members are also free.

Fresco will also be offering dinner in the visitors center in conjunction with the lights.

Holiday Fantasy In Lights

Madison— Fantasy in Lights has returned to Olin Park for the next few weeks to brighten up your winter and holiday season. The free drive-through light show will be lit up from dusk until dawn for seven weeks until Jan. 3.

Booths will also be in operation nightly from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Lincoln-Tallman House Holiday Tree Show Lights

Janesville— The Lincoln-Tallman House Holiday Tree Show Lights will offer an indoor showing once again, after having an outdoor event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will feature 100 Christmas trees decorated inside the Lincoln-Tallman House, in addition to 31 live evergreens decorated outside. Local Businesses, nonprofits, families and individuals will be featured throughout the decorations and trees. From photo ops to a range of tree decorations, these holiday lights have something to offer for everyone. The open-style tours of the lights indoors will be free Thursdays through Sundays from November 26 until December 30 (closed on Christmas Eve and Day).

Also open Dec. 20 – 23 and Dec. 26 - 30., 12 – 7 p.m. Regular hours are Thursdays and Fridays 12 – 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 12 – 4 p.m.

Shine On Madison

“Shine On Madison” is bringing together property owners, businesses community organizers and area non-profits to celebrate the holiday season. In addition to lights there will be special planters and seasonal activities to celebrate the holidays. Madison has displays ranging from giant trees to holiday street lights.

To get more details on where you can see the lights and to learn about what else Downtown Madison has to offer this winter, click here.

Stoughton Holiday Lights Display

November 26 will be the kick off of the 10th year of the Holiday Lights Display. The lights will feature 66 trees, 15 different display, 28 musical selections and 220,000 LED’s. The music programming has been set up with lights to enjoy an hour’s worth of corresponding entertainment.

Wisconsin State Capitol Building

Madison— The Wisconsin State Capitol will be hosting a large holiday tree in the rotunda.

Wollersheim “Festive Fridays”

Prairie Du Sac— Wollersheim will be extending their hours on Fridays to host celebrations for the holidays on December 3, 10, and 17. The winery, distillery and bistro will be open in the evenings each Friday and will have a different theme.

With Friday hours extending from 12-8 p.m. Wollersheim will be offering lunch, dinner, wine tastings, cocktail tastings and tours as well as a special on wine purchases.

Reservations can be made at Wollersheim.com

Zoo Lights

Madison— The Henry Vilas Zoo is hosting their annual zoo lights once again. About one million lights are displayed throughout the zoo in holiday and animal themes. The gates are open from 5:30pm to 8:30pm from November 26 to December 30. The lights will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays except for Christmas Eve and Day.

General admission tickets to view the lights are $10 and children three and under are offered free admission.

