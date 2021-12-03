Advertisement

One person killed in Walworth Co. car collision with semi truck

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - One man was killed in a collision with a semi truck at the intersection of US 12 and Walworth Avenue Thursday morning, the Walworth County Sheriff’s office said.

Officials said the call for the crash came in at about 10 a.m. and the City of Whitewater Police, Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputies and the City of Whitewater Fire Rescue Department were all dispatched to the scene.

Investigators have found that the woman driving the car attempted to turn left from the Southbound lane of US 12 onto Walworth Avenue without yielding to the truck. She crossed in front of the semi that was driving northbound and collided with the semi.

The victim was in the passenger seat of the woman’s Dodge when the two vehicles crashed. First responders and a medical officials performed life-saving measures on the man, but were unsuccessful.

The two surviving drivers were both transported from the scene in an ambulance. The Dodge driver was sent to a local trauma center with critical injuries and the truck driver was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s office doesn’t have any updates on their conditions.

This is an active investigation and officials are withholding identification until the proper notifications have been given.

