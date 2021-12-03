Packers’ office gets bye week help from ‘The Office’ star

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Green Bay Packers’ office employees got a break due the bye week, the team had a little extra help from someone who knows his way around an office.

Brian Baumgartner, who plays Kevin Malone on “The Office”, stepped in to perform the work that still needed to be done. His character serves as an accountant in the office, who always has a giant jar of M&M’s on his desk and makes a savory pot of chili.

“I’m really, really grateful to the Packers for giving me an opportunity to shine,” said Baumgartner in a video posted to the Packers’ Twitter account.

Baumgartner jokes in the video that since “The Office” ended, he’s been typecast as “the guy who could do nothing.”

The Packers gave Baumgartner his own office, had him deliver mail and give tours of Lambeau Field. He even pointed out the spot where Aaron Rodgers was “born”, supposedly.

“It was touch and go there for a minute, but I think I nailed it,” said Baumgartner.

We brought in @BBBaumgartner to help out around our office at @LambeauField while employees took a bye-week break.



It didn't go as planned...😂#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/cEPB8J1Tzj — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 2, 2021

