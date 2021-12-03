Advertisement

Rockford playwright appears on ‘Harry Potter’ quiz show this week

"I appreciated the opportunity to do good PR for Slytherin house, because we get a bad rap,"...
"I appreciated the opportunity to do good PR for Slytherin house, because we get a bad rap," says contestant Ryan Bernsten (L)(Adam Rose | Warner Bros.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford playwright will appear on the quiz show “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” this week.

Ryan Bernsten leads with ambition in the second episode of the four-week event. The show, hosted by Helen Mirren, airs Sunday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., on TBS and Cartoon Network.

Bernsten has a master’s in dramatic writing from the University of Oxford. His love of the arts started at New American Theatre and has made a path for him to national television.

“Harry Potter has always been a huge part of my life since I was growing up in Rockford. My brother and I came of age listening to the Jim Dale audiobooks every night, and we pretty much have most of the books memorized,” says Bernsten. “Being on the show was the next best thing to going to Hogwarts, and meeting like-minded Harry Potter superfans pretty much guaranteed a new group of friends for life.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life

Latest News

Dan Peggs was sentenced to 8 years in prison in federal court Thursday.
Former Altoona Superintendent sentenced to 8 years in prison for possession of child pornography
Dubuque leaders look at data regarding income needed to survive in Dubuque.
Dubuque city and community leaders take “data walk” to discuss employment, living wages, among others
Woman faces attempted homicide charges after allegedly running over a man and child in Sun Prairie
Giving tuesday
More giving, less spending; a nationwide holiday season trend reflected in Madison area
Fighting childhood hunger with Kids Cafe
Fighting childhood hunger with Kids Cafe