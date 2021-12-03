Rockford playwright appears on ‘Harry Potter’ quiz show this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford playwright will appear on the quiz show “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” this week.

Ryan Bernsten leads with ambition in the second episode of the four-week event. The show, hosted by Helen Mirren, airs Sunday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., on TBS and Cartoon Network.

Bernsten has a master’s in dramatic writing from the University of Oxford. His love of the arts started at New American Theatre and has made a path for him to national television.

“Harry Potter has always been a huge part of my life since I was growing up in Rockford. My brother and I came of age listening to the Jim Dale audiobooks every night, and we pretty much have most of the books memorized,” says Bernsten. “Being on the show was the next best thing to going to Hogwarts, and meeting like-minded Harry Potter superfans pretty much guaranteed a new group of friends for life.”

