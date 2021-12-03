Teen stabbed at Madison fast food restaurant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Thursday night after another teen was stabbed at a Madison fast food restaurant.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was booked into the Juvenile Reception Center on a count of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed, and resisting and obstructing.

According to the police report, the victim was stabbed around 5:45 p.m. during a confrontation involving a larger group of teens at a restaurant in the 4600 block of Verona Rd.

Officers ended up finding the victim at a nearby grocery store, suffering from a stab wound.

About two hours later, around 7:35 p.m., they tracked down the suspect in a neighborhood a little more than two miles away, near the Valley Stream Dr. and Romford Rd. intersection, where he was arrested.

