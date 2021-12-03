Advertisement

Verona High reacts to tip line question, says no threat to school

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Area School District assured students and families that administrators have found “no reason to believe” there is a security threat to the high school.

In an email to the Verona Area High School community, the district explained its tip line received a question asking if administrators knew of a potential act of violence on Friday. The letter stated that the Central Office Staff immediately launched its investigation in coordination with the Verona Police Dept.

The investigation did not indicate any threats; however, should one arise, the district told families they would alert them as soon as possible.

District officials also urged students and families alike to share any concerning information with the district or an adult at the school. They remined everyone that the tip line provides a “quick, easy, and anonymous” system for reporting concerns 24 hours a day.

Tips can be reported by calling 608-653-1004.

