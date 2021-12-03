Waukesha condominium evacuated, at ‘imminent threat of collapse’

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials evacuated a Waukesha condominium Thursday night after finding the building was at “an imminent threat of collapse” due to structural issues.

The City of Waukesha posted on Facebook that Fire Chief Steve Howard ordered the 48-unit Horizon West Condominium Building on the 300 block of North West Avenue to evacuate. Howard noted there were deteriorating structural conditions in the building.

Compromised conditions of existing structural columns put the building at risk for collapsing, according to an independent engineering report. Officials immediately took action on creating an evacuation plan after reading the report, the City stated.

Police and fire officials evacuated all families from the building by going door to door. The Salvation Army of Waukesha is working with the city to provide accommodations for the families.

Properties at 323 N West Avenue and 307 N West Avenue are also being evacuated.

