Advertisement

Waukesha condominium evacuated, at ‘imminent threat of collapse’

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials evacuated a Waukesha condominium Thursday night after finding the building was at “an imminent threat of collapse” due to structural issues.

The City of Waukesha posted on Facebook that Fire Chief Steve Howard ordered the 48-unit Horizon West Condominium Building on the 300 block of North West Avenue to evacuate. Howard noted there were deteriorating structural conditions in the building.

Compromised conditions of existing structural columns put the building at risk for collapsing, according to an independent engineering report. Officials immediately took action on creating an evacuation plan after reading the report, the City stated.

Police and fire officials evacuated all families from the building by going door to door. The Salvation Army of Waukesha is working with the city to provide accommodations for the families.

Properties at 323 N West Avenue and 307 N West Avenue are also being evacuated.

Waukesha Fire Department Orders Horizon West Condominium Building Evacuated WAUKESHA, WI – By order of Waukesha Fire...

Posted by The City of Waukesha on Thursday, December 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin

Latest News

Giving tuesday
More giving, less spending; a nationwide holiday season trend reflected in Madison area
Fighting childhood hunger with Kids Cafe
Fighting childhood hunger with Kids Cafe
More giving, less spending; a nationwide holiday season trend reflected in Madison area
More giving, less spending; a nationwide holiday season trend reflected in Madison area
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Minus Giannis, Bucks lose to Toronto, ending win streak at 8
Brian Baumgartner attends the 2018 Santa Barbara International Film Festival American Riviera...
Packers’ office gets bye week help from ‘The Office’ star