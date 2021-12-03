Advertisement

Waukesha high evacuated after online threats

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Waukesha high school was forced to evacuate early Friday after receiving an online threat, according to Milwaukee media reports.

CBS58, in Milwaukee, indicated the Waukesha West High School principal received an email threat directed toward students that would happen over the lunch period.

After the “hold” school safety protocols, in which students and teachers remained in their classrooms, were put in place, the station added, police evacuated all students.

This is a developing story. NBC15 News will provide updates the situation develops.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life

Latest News

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigates a homicide on Madison's east side.
Name released of 22-year-old killed in Blooming Grove homicide
Middleton man accused of homicide after allegedly striking woman with car door
Change this caption before publishing
Verona High reacts to tip line question, says no threat to school
The Pardeeville Fire Dept. pays tribute to one of its firefighters, Brandon Romo, in a Facebook...
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Pardeeville firefighter who died after contracting COVID-19