Waukesha high evacuated after online threats

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Waukesha high school was forced to evacuate early Friday after receiving an online threat, according to Milwaukee media reports.

CBS58, in Milwaukee, indicated the Waukesha West High School principal received an email threat directed toward students that would happen over the lunch period.

After the “hold” school safety protocols, in which students and teachers remained in their classrooms, were put in place, the station added, police evacuated all students.

BREAKING: Waukesha West HS evacuated due to a threat. Students who drive are allowed to leave, students who take the bus will be bussed home, students who need to be picked up by parents can meet at St John Neumann Catholic Church. — Ryan Jenkins (@RyanJenkins_TV) December 3, 2021

