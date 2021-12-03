Wisconsin health officials stress the importance of COVID-19 testing heading into winter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get tested. That’s the message from DHS officials ahead of the cold weather season and holidays. This comes at the Delta variant remains the dominant COVID-19 strain in Wisconsin and concern over the new Omicron variant grows.

Right now there are no confirmed cases of omicron in Wisconsin, but officials are closely monitoring for changes. Anyone who comes down with symptoms or comes in contact with someone who has tested positive is advised to get tested.

“It’s possible, perhaps likely that Omicron is circulating in the U.S. and it will take some time for us to detect it and we’ll report that when we do,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard with DHS.

Health officials say vaccination is also important ahead any potential omicron cases in Wisconsin. Anyone who has not been vaccinated yet is encouraged by DHS to do so.

Those due for their booster doses are also encouraged by health officials to get the shot sooner than later.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.