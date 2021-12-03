Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor vetoes GOP abortion bills

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at Visit Eau Claire on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 to...
(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed five Republican-authored anti-abortion bills, a move that came two days after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could curtail if not end a woman’s right to abortion.

Evers is making his support for abortion rights a key plank of his 2022 reelection campaign. He was widely expected to veto the measures the GOP-controlled Legislature passed in October.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: as long as I’m governor, I will veto any legislation that turns back the clock on reproductive rights in this state—and that’s a promise,” said Gov. Evers. “We cannot go backwards, and I will never stop working to make sure every Wisconsinite has access to quality, affordable healthcare, including reproductive healthcare in this state.”

Republicans do not have enough votes in the Legislature to override the vetoes.

Republican legislative leaders have not returned messages seeking comment on the vetoes and whether they would seek an override vote.

