Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 cases skyrockets from previous day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average skyrocketed Friday after another day of more than 4,000 cases, according to data from the Department of Health Services.

DHS reports Wisconsin’s rolling average for new COVID-19 cases hit 3,548 on Friday. You would have to go back to Dec. 10, 2020, to find a higher rolling average.

The rolling average took a sharp drop last week on Thanksgiving, as fewer tests were taken and fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases were reported that day. But, it rose quickly after that and has been climbing ever since.

DHS confirmed 4,521 new cases of the coronavirus, inching the total number of cases closer to surpassing 900,000. There have been 889,078 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials also note 26 people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths up to 9,128.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 9,000 on Tuesday and has accumulated more than 100 deaths in just three days.

The rolling average number of deaths is also much higher than what it has been recently. The last time it was this high was on Jan. 25.

Around 59.1% of people in Wisconsin have received their first COVID-19 vaccine and 56.2% have completed their vaccine series. There were 17,599 COVID-19 vaccines administered so far this week out of more than 6.5 million total.

