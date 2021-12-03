Advertisement

Woman faces attempted homicide charges after allegedly running over a man and child in Sun Prairie

(Associated Press)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUN PRARIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Dept. says a man and a 2-year-old child are expected to survive, after a woman allegedly hit them with her vehicle on Thursday.

Police say this happened around 5:05 p.m. on in the area of O’Keffee Avenue and McCoy Road in Sun Prairie.

It all started, according to police, with a verbal argument between the man and the woman in a commercial parking lot. Then, the man and the child he was with walked away and that’s when police say Alicia Walker hit them with her vehicle.

Both the man and child were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Walker was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on two counts of attempted reckless homicide and one count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

