Bucks bring veteran Wesley Matthews back to Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is congratulated by guard Wesley Matthews...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is congratulated by guard Wesley Matthews (9) after making a shot while being fouled by Orlando Magic forward Gary Clark during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)(Kim Klement | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wesley Matthews is back with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks signed the swingman Friday, bringing him back after he spent the 2019-20 season with them.

Matthews, who played in high school in Madison, Wisconsin, and collegiately at Marquette, started 67 games for the Bucks two years ago.

He spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Matthews has averaged 12.6 points in 849 games over 12 seasons.

The Bucks also waived rookie guard Georgios Kalaitzakis.

