A holiday parade returns some tradition to Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A holiday season staple, returns to Janesville in December. The Jolly Jingle Holiday Light Parade is back after the pandemic canceled a traditional parade in 2020.

Parade organizer Shelley Slapak says that over 40 floats or vehicles are signed up to participate in the parade. She anticipates pre-pandemic spectator numbers in Janesville for the parade, which would me 10,000 or more people lining the route.

Slapak says that security has been improved along the parade in the wake of the Waukesha tragedy.

“We will have more hard barricades like buses and garbage trucks blocking the roads leading to the parade route,” said Slapak. “We will also have more squad cars along the route.”

She added that a “successful, fun, and safe” parade is a goal.

Parade participants started preparing at four in a staging area across from the Janesville Police Department.

The parade starts at six Saturday night. The route begins at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and North Jackson, heading down Milwaukee before taking a right down Main Street. The parade ends on E Racine Street.

