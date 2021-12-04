Mauston PD discourages residents from holding unauthorized parade amid city’s COVID-19 cancellation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the Mauston Police Department shared it too was disappointed over the cancellation of the city’s holiday parade due to COVID-19, it had one message for residents who say they want to have the parade on their own regardless.

“Don’t do this.”

City officials posted just hours before the parade was set to start that it would be canceled, adding that the Holiday Train Viewing Party set for Dec. 18, more than two weeks from now, will also be scratched.

Mauston Police Department said they trust that the decision was not made lightly. While they won’t persuade people on what to do when it comes to COVID-19, the department referenced their duty to ensure the safety of its citizens and discouraged them from having their own parade.

“It is not safe. There will be no traffic control as all streets will be open for regular vehicular traffic,” police stated. “As roads will not be closed for a parade this evening, there will be no protections in place for those who wish to partake in an unauthorized parade.”

Mauston Police also noted roads are not closed now that the parade is canceled, meaning normal rules of the road apply.

While the department said they were not threatening citations with this messaging, it pressed people to follow all rules of traffic that could be risked in an “uncontrolled environment.”

Thee department listed these possible citations:

346.28 Pedestrians to walk on left side of highway

346.59 Impeding traffic

346.92 Illegal riding

346.922 Children in cargo areas of trucks under 16 years of age

348.09(1) Projecting loads on side of vehicles

348.10(5)(a) Special limitations on load

348.10 Fail to properly secure load

