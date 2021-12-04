Advertisement

Rock Co. Sheriff’s warns residents of increase in catalytic converter thefts

(KXII)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement via Facebook Friday morning after observing an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the county.

The post detailed the patterns involving some of the thefts, such as the fact that the thefts usually occur at night when cars are parked and unoccupied.

We would like to make the community aware of an increase in catalytic converter thefts in Rock County. These thefts...

Posted by Rock County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 3, 2021

To avoid having a converter stolen, the Sheriff’s Office recommends that people park their vehicles in well lit areas or garages if possible.

Anyone with information related to the thefts is encouraged to call the non-emergency dispatch number 608-757-2244.

