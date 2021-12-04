Santa Claus visits Cross Plains to deliver goodie bags

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - A visit from Father Christmas is getting the community of Cross Plains together.

Saturday morning, volunteers helped Santa deliver nearly 300 goodie bags in a drive-through event at the American Legion Hall.

For nearly a decade, the Cross Plains Optimist Club sponsored this holiday tradition, according to board member Karen Semrau. Once again, the group held the event outside under COVID-19 guidelines.

Santa’s helpers came from various groups, including the police department and Lions Club.

“It makes us all bond together when we’re all so busy running all of our lives, running to work, running with kids and doing all of the things that we have to get done,” Semrau said. “It’s nice to have this morning to take a break and remember that we’re all here together and set up to enjoy the rest of the holiday season.”

Before getting their special treats, families also had the option of dropping off donations to go to local food banks. Organizers said last year, they delivered 550 pounds of food.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.