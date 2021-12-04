Advertisement

Software chip shortage delays Flex Lane opening on Madison Beltline

Traffic moves along HWY 12 in Madison
Traffic moves along HWY 12 in Madison(Jeremy Nichols/Andy Gay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A global shortage of software chips is delaying the opening of the Madison Beltline Flex Lane until the summer of 2022.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation noted Friday in an update of the Beltline’s construction that it doesn’t expect the installation of Flex Lane signs and other components to be complete until the spring of 2022.

The Flex Lane is planned to be fully operational in the summer of 2022, if it tests successfully.

In April, officials had stated the plan was to open the Flex Lane in late 2021 or early 2022.

The WisDOT also cited substantial improvements from I-39/90 to Whitney Way. Crews were able to repave the roadway, improve drainage and install a new median barrier wall.

Construction on the Beltline is pausing for the winter, with the exception of installing and testing the Lane Control Signs.

Crews noted a design modification to a portion of the eastbound Beltline between Verona Road and Todd Drive will improve drivers’ mobility and the overall traffic flow. Officials will extend the auxiliary lane between the Todd Drive off-ramp and on-ramp, as well as widen the eastbound bridge over Todd Drive for the auxiliary lane extension. This construction will be done for three months between the spring and summer of 2022.

