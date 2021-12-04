Advertisement

Split Weekend Of Weather

Saturday Is The Pick Day To Get Outside
A split weekend of weather expected with sunshine on Saturday and scattered rain and snow...
A split weekend of weather expected with sunshine on Saturday and scattered rain and snow showers on Sunday.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -From highs into the 50s earlier this week to a taste of wintry weather early Friday, the pendulum has certainly been swinging from side to side in the last week. It’s only fitting that as we head into the weekend we are expecting a 50-50 forecast. If you are looking to cut that Christmas tree down or get the holiday decorations up, Saturday will be your opportunity to do so with calm conditions in place. Sunday will be a much different situation as active weather makes a return.

High pressure settles in Friday night and Saturday. Outside of some early fog, mostly sunny skies are in the forecast to start the weekend. It will be an overall pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures that are on either side of the 40 degree mark. That is a couple of degrees above normal for early December standards. Enjoy it, because clouds quickly return Friday evening ahead of our next weathermaker.

A developing Low Pressure system will swing through the Great Lakes on Sunday. This will bring heavy accumulating snowfall through northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, and into the UP. We will be on the southern side, and warm side, of this system and miss out on the accumulating snowfall. With that being said, temperatures will be cold enough at times to allow for a rain and snow combination, especially early and late in the day. Highs will surge into the lower 40s as gusty winds pick up out of the southeast 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Liquid precipitation through early Monday is only expected to be a few hundredths to a tenth of...
Liquid precipitation through early Monday is only expected to be a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch.(WMTV)

Most of the moisture will stay to our north, both in terms of rain and snowfall. Liquid precipitation is only expected to be a few hundredths to around a tenth of an inch by early Monday. While not a lot, we will soak it up as the drought remains for most of the state of Wisconsin heading into winter.

