Split Weekend Of Weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure settles in for the first half of the weekend. Look for decreasing clouds tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 20s. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend as sunny skies boost temperatures to around 40 degrees. A few more clouds expected Saturday night with lows around 30 degrees.

Our next weathermaker arrives Sunday with scattered rain and snow showers. Precipitation is expected to be light as temperatures top out into the lower 40s. A cold front slides through Sunday night into Monday with scattered snow showers, but much colder air to kick off next week.

A more significant storms system will impact the region Tuesday and Wednesday. With cold air in place, this will be all snow and the potential is there for widespread light accumulating snowfall. Because of this increasing threat, we have issued a First Alert Day for the potential of snow-covered roadways.

