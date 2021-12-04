Advertisement

TSA is recruiting for airports across country, including Dane Co.

The TSA is recruiting for airports around the country, including Dane Co. Regional Airport (MSN).
The TSA is recruiting for airports around the country, including Dane Co. Regional Airport (MSN).(WMTV)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The federal government is looking for new hires to staff their airports.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) set up a recruiting event at the Sheraton Madison Hotel Friday and Saturday, helping those interested in officer positions go through multiple steps of the hiring process.

According to the TSA, the event included a presentation about the position of a transportation security officer, as well as application assistance and testing. Completing all or part of the processes, the agency said, would reduce time to get on board.

Frank Pipia, a TSA spokesperson, said U.S. airports are “adequately” staffed but named several reasons behind the job fairs.

“There’s a real spike in travel,” he said, “and especially this year during Thanksgiving, I think it surprised everybody because travel during the pandemic was so slow.”

Pipia also said many TSA agents are retiring, in part related to the pandemic. He also pointed to the agency now being 20 years old. At 20 years, most TSA officers can be retirement-eligible for a benefit.

He added, officials are planning another hiring event in Milwaukee in February.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin

Latest News

A needle used for heroin injection lies in the woods off Jeff Davis Highway in Richmond.
Man sentenced to 40 years in woman’s heroin overdose death
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) drives against Marquette's Justin Lewis (10) during the first half...
Davis leads No. 23 Wisconsin past Marquette 89-76
Mauston PD discourages residents from holding unauthorized parade amid city’s COVID-19 cancellation
Mauston PD discourages residents from holding unauthorized parade amid city’s COVID-19...
Mauston PD discourages residents from holding unauthorized parade amid city’s COVID-19 cancellation