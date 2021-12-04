TSA is recruiting for airports across country, including Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The federal government is looking for new hires to staff their airports.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) set up a recruiting event at the Sheraton Madison Hotel Friday and Saturday, helping those interested in officer positions go through multiple steps of the hiring process.

According to the TSA, the event included a presentation about the position of a transportation security officer, as well as application assistance and testing. Completing all or part of the processes, the agency said, would reduce time to get on board.

Frank Pipia, a TSA spokesperson, said U.S. airports are “adequately” staffed but named several reasons behind the job fairs.

“There’s a real spike in travel,” he said, “and especially this year during Thanksgiving, I think it surprised everybody because travel during the pandemic was so slow.”

Pipia also said many TSA agents are retiring, in part related to the pandemic. He also pointed to the agency now being 20 years old. At 20 years, most TSA officers can be retirement-eligible for a benefit.

He added, officials are planning another hiring event in Milwaukee in February.

