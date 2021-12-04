Watching for Sunday Mix; Much Cooler early Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday brings a mix of sunshine and increasing cloud cover - right before the weather becomes a bit more active.

A developing low pressure system moves down from the northern Plains tonight. Winds turn out of the South early Sunday - bringing in warmer air to start. Any snow flurries will quickly change over to rain by mid-late morning. Scattered showers are possible Sunday afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 40s. Travel impacts are expected to be minor.

NW winds ramp up on the backside of this system. Some gusts could near 40 mph overnight into Monday. Sunshine is expected for the first day of the work week - before another disturbances passes by to the North. Since southern Wisconsin stays on the northern side of this upper-level wave, snowfall is expected. Exact details on track and timing will become clearer in the next few days. Tuesday morning lows will drop into the single digits - with highs only in the 20s.

After a few flurries Wednesday, another round of showers/flurries is possible late Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.