Wisconsin volleyball advances to round 2 of NCAA tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Round one of the NCAA tournament began Friday and Wisconsin had a clean sweep after facing Colgate.

Dana Rettke led the way with 14 kills.

“When we’re on that competitive edge when we’re just balling out with each other and having fun and we’re running on all cylinders, that is so much fun for us” said Rettke. “I think that is where we were at tonight and it is a win or go home tournament that’s no secret but we know that if we go out on the court with the right mentality and play badger volleyball our chances are really good”

Wisconsin will advance to the second round with a 3-0 takeover of Colgate. The Badgers will face Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

