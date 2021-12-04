Advertisement

Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California

omicron strain
omicron strain(KTTC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin wedding is being linked to 12 COVID-19 cases in California, five of which are the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Alameda County health officials report Friday.

According to the Alameda County Public Health Department and the City of Berkley, the COVID-19 cases are linked to a wedding that took place on Nov. 27 in Wisconsin. Wisconsin health officials say the wedding happened in Milwaukee County.

One of the people who tested positive for the virus had attended the event after returning from international travel. Investigators say the five people infected with the Omicron variant from California are mildly symptomatic.

No Omicron cases among Wisconsin residents have been detected at this time, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports.

DHS and the City of Milwaukee Health Department are working on contact tracing with all Wisconsinites who are considered close contacts.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said while the news is concerning, residents should not panic.

“We know COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and death,” Timberlake said. “That’s why it’s critical that all eligible Wisconsinites get vaccinated or get their booster as soon as possible and follow public health best practices to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

A California State lab used genomic sequencing in order to identify those with the new highly transmissible variant, which has been located around the country and world. Data is not available yet for all 12 cases, the health department noted.

The individuals infected range between the ages of 18-49. No one has been hospitalized.

Alameda County health officials say all the people who tested positive were vaccinated and “most” had received their boosters.

Alameda County is about 52 miles east of San Francisco.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life

Latest News

A split weekend of weather expected with sunshine on Saturday and scattered rain and snow...
Split Weekend Of Weather
Rock Co. Sheriff’s warns residents of increase in catalytic converter thefts
Traffic moves along HWY 12 in Madison
Software chip shortage delays Flex Lane opening on Madison Beltline
Teens struggle to socialize, engage in post-online learning
Teens struggle to socialize, engage in post-online learning