Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin wedding is being linked to 12 COVID-19 cases in California, five of which are the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Alameda County health officials report Friday.

According to the Alameda County Public Health Department and the City of Berkley, the COVID-19 cases are linked to a wedding that took place on Nov. 27 in Wisconsin. Wisconsin health officials say the wedding happened in Milwaukee County.

One of the people who tested positive for the virus had attended the event after returning from international travel. Investigators say the five people infected with the Omicron variant from California are mildly symptomatic.

No Omicron cases among Wisconsin residents have been detected at this time, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports.

DHS and the City of Milwaukee Health Department are working on contact tracing with all Wisconsinites who are considered close contacts.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said while the news is concerning, residents should not panic.

“We know COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and death,” Timberlake said. “That’s why it’s critical that all eligible Wisconsinites get vaccinated or get their booster as soon as possible and follow public health best practices to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

A California State lab used genomic sequencing in order to identify those with the new highly transmissible variant, which has been located around the country and world. Data is not available yet for all 12 cases, the health department noted.

The individuals infected range between the ages of 18-49. No one has been hospitalized.

Alameda County health officials say all the people who tested positive were vaccinated and “most” had received their boosters.

Alameda County is about 52 miles east of San Francisco.

