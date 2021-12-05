ALERT DAY: Light Glaze early Sunday; Gusty Winds arrive Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday is a First Alert Day as a wintry mix may cause a few slick spots on area roadways. A rain/snow mix will gradually take hold Sunday morning and continue into the afternoon. During this time snow will mix with rain & freezing rain. Temperatures will hover near the freezing mark at the surface. Bridges and elevated roads could become slick in some spots. As temperatures warm later in the afternoon, the threat for light icing diminishes. Highs will climb into the mid 30s today.

NW winds pick up behind this quick clipper system. Gusts could top 40-45 mph. The National Weather Service has already issued a Wind Advisory for SW Wisconsin. Monday will also be a First Alert Day as gusty winds and cold temperatures may produce wind chills near or below 0°F for a time. High-pressure moves overhead late Monday into early Tuesday. Winds will calm and the sky clears. Highs fall back into the upper 20s on Monday.

A quick clipper may bring a few snow showers late Tuesday, but accumulations appear minor at this time. Clouds remain overhead into Wednesday as temperatures warm back towards 30°.

Another system moves up from the SW late Thursday into Friday. This may be our next opportunity for snow showers. Highs range from the mid 30s - near 40° next weekend.

