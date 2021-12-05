Badger volleyball headed to the Sweet 16

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball is one again headed to the Sweet 16!

On Wisconsin! 🦡



(4) @BadgerVB breaks out the brooms and sweeps FGCU (25-17, 25-20, 25-15) to advance to the Round of 16.#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/JYu4KxCOPV — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 5, 2021

On Saturday the No. 4 Badgers swept Florida Gulf Coast University 3-0 to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

Grace Loberg led the way for UW with 15 kills, followed by Julia Orzol who had 12. The Badgers were able to hold off a scrappy FGCU team that came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Texas Tech University in the first round of the tournament.

Wisconsin will play their next match on Thursday at the UW Field House.

