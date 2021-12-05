Advertisement

Bucks rout short-handed Heat 124-102 without Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton drives the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton drives the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Pat Connaughton made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks avenged an embarrassing loss from the second game of the season, beating the Miami Heat 124-102 despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee led by as many as 31 points in the second half against a depleted Heat team missing Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo due to injuries.

Antetokounmpo sat out with a right calf injury.

The Heat routed Milwaukee 137-95 in Miami earlier in the season but the Bucks dominated this time behind Khris Middleton, Connaughton and Jrue Holiday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin

Latest News

Wisconsin volleyball headed to the Sweet 16
Badger volleyball headed to the Sweet 16
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) drives against Marquette's Justin Lewis (10) during the first half...
Davis leads No. 23 Wisconsin past Marquette 89-76
Wisconsin volleyball advances to round 2 of NCAA tournament
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is congratulated by guard Wesley Matthews...
Bucks bring veteran Wesley Matthews back to Milwaukee