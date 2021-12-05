Car crash takes out power poll in Marquette Co.

OXFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - A power poll has been knocked over and a car flipped upside down Sunday following a vehicle crash in Oxford.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the one-vehicle crash occurred Sunday morning. An NBC15 viewer send us photo and video of the scene at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said that the crash was not weather related and that the driver swerved to avoid something in the road.

There were multiple people in the car at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported. There was only one vehicle involved in the crash.

The car knocked over the power line at the intersection of HWY 8 and Smith Street. This intersection was closed after the crash but has since been opened.

