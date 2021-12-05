Advertisement

Car crash takes out power poll in Marquette Co.

A car took out an electric pole in Oxford crash
A car took out an electric pole in Oxford crash(Robert Rivera)
By Shaina Nijhawan and Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - A power poll has been knocked over and a car flipped upside down Sunday following a vehicle crash in Oxford.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the one-vehicle crash occurred Sunday morning. An NBC15 viewer send us photo and video of the scene at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said that the crash was not weather related and that the driver swerved to avoid something in the road.

There were multiple people in the car at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported. There was only one vehicle involved in the crash.

The car knocked over the power line at the intersection of HWY 8 and Smith Street. This intersection was closed after the crash but has since been opened.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin

Latest News

Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Wisconsin football to take on Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl game
Woman dies after being found unresponsive in Beloit Park
Beloit fire officials say the fire broke out early Sunday morning
One man found dead after fire in Beloit
The federal government is looking for new hires to staff their airports.
TSA is recruiting for airports across country, including Dane Co.