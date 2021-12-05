Company in Poynette builds shelters to keep crossing guards warm and cozy

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) -You have to be tough to work as a crossing guard in Wisconsin. Snow, ice, and freezing temperatures often come with the job. But now a company in Poynette is making sure their crossing guards stay nice and toasty -- before it gets too cold.

“I enjoy talking to the kids. Plus, it’s a little extra money for gas in the car and getting a few groceries,” said Joe Brown. Brown has been working as a crossing guard at Poynette Middle School for the past three years.

“It’s fun talking to them and getting to know them,” said the 73-year-old Brown.

But on Monday November 29th, Brown showed to work in the morning to quite the surprise. He now had a big red shelter where he could sit and seek refuge from the elements.

“Nobody had told me anything about this shelter. I was shocked Monday when I come in and seen this sitting here. I was happy… I took pictures of it!” said Brown.

Joe Brown shows off his new crossing guard shelter (Tim Elliott)

Brown had requested something to protect him from inclement weather but never expected to see a phone booth-style box all for him.

“I was talking to them three weeks ago about putting an umbrella out here to keep the sun and the rain off me and the snow. And here they popped up with this!” he said.

Poynette Ironworks is the company that built the shelters, free of charge. They usually make waste containers like dumpsters that get shipped all over the world. But this new project was staying local.

“We had talked about doing this years ago, but were met with a little resistance. But this year we were welcomed with open arms to go forward and do it,” said J.J. Stronach, the officer manager at Poynette Ironworks.

It was Stronach’s idea to design the shelters after those old red phone booths you’d often see in Europe.

“Instantly in my head I wanted something fun. And I had been to Paris and those phone booths are just awesome and they stand out,” said Stronach.

The shelter is styled after phone booths you'd often find across Europe (Tim Elliott)

“I love it. I love the red. I love that it sticks out,” said James Landers. Landers is the welder at Poynette Ironworks who built the two red shelters. It took him about three weeks to build from start to finish.

“I enjoy the phone booth style,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know what that is anymore and to have that English touch on it, I thought it was a great design,”

“I love it, I wish we could do more of them out there and I think we are going to,” said Guy Senkowski, co-owner of Poynette Ironworks. “They are taking care of our kids so we thought we would take care of them,”

Brown was even able to run an extension cord to a nearby light pole so he can have electricity in the shelter.

“Now I got it made with this. This is nice. Before you’d freeze out here,” he said. “I got me a little radio in here to listen to the music…and I have a little electric heater in here to put in the winter to keep me warm,”

Brown has a radio in the shelter and plans to put a space heater in there too in the winter (Tim Elliott)

Brown admits that the new shelter though might get used for something it’s not exactly intended for.

“My wife says this is your ‘home away from home’ now,” he said with a laugh. “When you get in trouble you’re going here! That’s what she told me! I said ‘hey, this is kind of small,’”

It’s a simple shelter for with an important job: to keeping Joe warm and comfortable so he can keep kids safe.

“It makes me feel good, and I feel good doing this,” Brown said. “I want to do this another 10 years, if I can,”

Brown’s crossing guard shelter is located at the intersection of Highway 51 and E. Seward St. There is another shelter located outside the elementary school.

