Advertisement

Iowa man sentenced for running over friend after a fight

Thirty-two-year-old Benjamin Conroy had worked as an education technician for students on the...
Thirty-two-year-old Benjamin Conroy had worked as an education technician for students on the autism spectrum in Portland Public Schools.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONAWA, Iowa - A 40-year-old Sioux City man has been sentenced to 54 years in prison for running over his friend and shooting at the victim’s girlfriend.

Jayme Powell was sentenced Friday for two counts of attempted murder and other charges.

Prosecutors said Powell ran over Richard Polak, who riding his motorcycle on Interstate 29 near Whiting, Iowa, on Dec. 27 after the two had a fight earlier that night in Sioux City.

Powell also was convicted of firing shots at Polak’s girlfriend, Jaimi Bucholz, who was driving with a baby in her vehicle.

Polak, of Omaha, suffered numerous injuries and walked with a cane during the sentencing hearing Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin

Latest News

Wisconsin volleyball headed to the Sweet 16
Badger volleyball headed to the Sweet 16
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Santa delivers goodie bags to children in a drive-through event Saturday.
Santa Claus visits Cross Plains to deliver goodie bags
The TSA is recruiting for airports around the country, including Dane Co. Regional Airport (MSN).
TSA is recruiting for airports across country, including Dane Co.