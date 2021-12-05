Madison fifth grader named finalist for a national award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison fifth grader was named as a student finalist for a national awards program that recognizes outstanding people with hearing loss.

Ten-year-old Demi Wright has been fighting sudden hearing loss, a disability that is extremely rare in children.

She wrote an inspiring book about her battle in hopes to help others.

She’s now earning national recognition by the Oticon Focus On People Awards for her accomplishments.

The winner of the award will receive a donation to the charity of their choice, new hearing aids, and a cash prize.

Voting is still open for this award through December 17 at Oticon.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.