Madison fifth grader named finalist for a national award

Demii Wright, 9, poses with her book, Can you HEAR me now?
By Tajma Hall
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison fifth grader was named as a student finalist for a national awards program that recognizes outstanding people with hearing loss.

Ten-year-old Demi Wright has been fighting sudden hearing loss, a disability that is extremely rare in children.

She wrote an inspiring book about her battle in hopes to help others.

She’s now earning national recognition by the Oticon Focus On People Awards for her accomplishments.

The winner of the award will receive a donation to the charity of their choice, new hearing aids, and a cash prize.

Voting is still open for this award through December 17 at Oticon.com.

