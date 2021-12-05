Advertisement

Man struck and killed by Houston police car involved in chase, authorities say

A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in...
A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in southeast Houston, Texas.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTRK) – Two Houston Police Department officers are on administrative leave after striking and killing a man with their patrol car while on a chase Saturday evening, authorities said.

The officers were trying to help pursue suspects connected to a stolen vehicle and aggravated robbery when they lost control of the cruiser they were in.

The vehicle ended up on a sidewalk, hitting the unnamed pedestrian.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the five suspects being chased, three of them – all juveniles – were caught and two others escaped.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin
MMSD: Teen with loaded gun arrested at Madison high school

Latest News

Beloit fire officials say the fire broke out early Sunday morning
One man found dead after fire in Beloit
FILE - Grand Ole Opry singer Stonewall Jackson smiles in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 11, 2007.
Grand Ole Opry country singer Stonewall Jackson dies at 89
Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday,...
Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages
While all eyes are on the new omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished...
Demand for boosters up at Calif. pharmacies due to omicron