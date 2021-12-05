Advertisement

One child dead following Richland Co. crash

(WCAX)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - One child is dead and multiple other individuals are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Richland County Saturday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, a car traveling eastbound on State Highway 56 failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a truck traveling southbound on State Highway 80.

Richland County law enforcement, EMS and fire were notified of the crash at around 3:25 p.m.

The car that was struck had five occupants, all of whom were transported to Richland Hospital for injuries. One of the occupants, a child, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the truck did not require any medical attention, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is ongoing.

