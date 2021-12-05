Advertisement

One man found dead after fire in Beloit

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is dead after a fire in Beloit.

According to the Beloit fire department, firefighters responded around 2:00 a.m. to the 600 block of Broad Street.

Fire officials say they will be on scene for several hours on Sunday morning. The assistance of the State Fire Marshal has been requested.

The department is also investigating the cause of the fire and a damage estimate.

We are investigating a fatal fire that occurred this morning around 2 am at 614 Broad St. The deceased is an adult...

Posted by City of Beloit Fire Department on Sunday, December 5, 2021

