One man found dead after fire in Beloit
Beloit fire officials say the fire broke out early Sunday morning.
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is dead after a fire in Beloit.
According to the Beloit fire department, firefighters responded around 2:00 a.m. to the 600 block of Broad Street.
Fire officials say they will be on scene for several hours on Sunday morning. The assistance of the State Fire Marshal has been requested.
The department is also investigating the cause of the fire and a damage estimate.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.