Windy Conditions Monday

First Alert Day In Place
First Alert Day Monday
First Alert Day Monday(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A First Alert Day is in place through Monday night...

Dreary conditions remain heading into Sunday night. An approaching cold front will keep areas of drizzle and temperatures on either side of freezing. This could result in a slick spot or two. After midnight, gusty winds return, and temperatures fall into the 20s. As a cold front moves through Monday, very windy conditions are expected. Wind gusts could be in the 40-50 mph range. This will result in rapidly falling temperatures into the teens by evening. Scattered flurries and snow showers are also possible.

The coldest air of the season arrives Monday night as single digit conditions arrive. Wind chill values will be around 0 early Tuesday. Sunshine on Tuesday will give way to more clouds and the potential of light snow heading into the evening and overnight hours. This storm system is looking weaker and will only bring a covering of snow to parts of the area.

Another disturbance moves in Thursday and Friday.  Highs will be into the middle 30s resulting in a wintry mix by later in the week.

