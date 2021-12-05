Wintry Mix Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Active weather returns for the second half of the weekend as a developing area of low pressure moves in from the west. This is expected to take a northern track with most of the snow staying north and warmer temperatures moving in locally. Cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows around 30 degrees. Sunday will feature scattered rain and snow showers as highs top out into the upper 30s late in the day. Blustery winds out of the south will howl as high as 30 mph. This continues into Sunday night as temperatures slide back into the 20s.

Precipitation will start to move out Monday with the return of some partial sunshine. Gusty winds, however, will remain and temperatures will fall through the 20s during the daytime hours. This will lead to the coldest night of the season by Monday night with lows around 10 degrees. Clouds will return by early Tuesday as another disturbance moves in.

Tuesday is a First Alert Day, but new data shows this system slowing down and having less moisture to work with. This will be something to watch as light accumulations of snowfall are still possible. Additional disturbances move through for the remainder of the week with daily chances of snow and light accumulations. At times, snow may mix with rain as temperatures start to warm late in the week.

