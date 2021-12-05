Advertisement

Wisconsin football to take on Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl game

Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football gameagainst Penn State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers are going to Vegas! The Wisconsin football team is set to play Arizona State in their first appearance at the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The announcement came in Sunday morning, a little over a week after their loss to Minnesota and ending their official season.

The Badgers have a 20 season bowl streak, the third longest active bowl streak in the country, but this will be their first time playing in Las Vegas.

Head coach Paul Chryst said he’s excited for the game.

“We look forward to the challenge of playing a very good Arizona State team,” he said in a press release Saturday.

The kick off will be at 9:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton drives the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball...
Bucks rout short-handed Heat 124-102 without Antetokounmpo
Wisconsin volleyball headed to the Sweet 16
Badger volleyball headed to the Sweet 16
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) drives against Marquette's Justin Lewis (10) during the first half...
Davis leads No. 23 Wisconsin past Marquette 89-76
Wisconsin volleyball advances to round 2 of NCAA tournament