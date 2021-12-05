Woman dies after being found unresponsive in Beloit Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The death of a 43-year-old woman found unresponsive in her vehicle Saturday remains under investigation, while another man was arrested for allegedly crashing into a fire truck that responded to the scene, according to the Beloit Police Dept.

The police department reported that officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to Leeson Park after they were alerted to the woman’s condition. She was rushed to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators did not release her name nor what may have led to her death, deferring to the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s office, which is also investigating and will likely provide the cause at a later date.

While emergency crews were on scene, the police report continued, a driver crashed his vehicle into a fire truck that was parked in the roadway with its emergency lights on.

The driver was identified as Marvin E. Flint, of Beloit. He was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.