ALERT DAY: Gusty Winds And Cold Temperatures Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Day remains in place through Monday. From a wintry mix bringing slick roadways, to gusty winds bringing the coldest temperatures of the season. A wild stretch of weather is expected over the next 23-36 hours. Now is the time to prepare for the rapidly changing conditions moving into southern Wisconsin.

TONIGHT:

A light wintry mix is possible, but most of the precipitation is winding down. Temperatures will actually climb a few degrees, and above freezing, by midnight. After that, temperatures will start falling off and breezy conditions will develop. Wind gusts by Monday morning will be in the 20-30 mph range.

Wind gusts to 45 mph possible Monday. (WMTV)

MONDAY:

A cold front races through the area early Monday with a dramatic punch. Strong winds will pick up during the morning hours and will gust 40-45 mph by midday. A Wind Advisory is in place through Monday. Make sure all holiday decorations are secured or they will likely blow away. Those traveling should also use caution and make sure two hands are on the wheels, especially high profile vehicles.

This will also lead to crashing temperatures throughout the day. Early highs into the upper 20s will drop through the teens during the afternoon and evening hours. Cold air will lead to some instability flurries and snow showers. While a quick dusting is possible, no real accumulation is expected. Gusty winds should also help to dry out any remaining wet pavement.

Hopefully the holiday decorations are secure! Very windy conditions expected on starting late tonight and lasting through Monday. Wind gusts of 40-45 mph are possible over the next 24-36 hours. Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Sunday, December 5, 2021

MONDAY NIGHT:

Strong winds remain Monday night, before slowly tapering down after midnight. Temperatures will also be sliding from the teens into the single digits. This will be the coldest air we have seen so far this season. The temperatures and wind will create wind chill values that are subzero Monday night into Tuesday morning. Make sure you are dressed appropriately if venturing out Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Single digit temperatures with subzero wind chill values return Monday night. (WMTV)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.