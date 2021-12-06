Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Gusty Winds for Monday; A Few Flurries Possible

Wind gusts could top 40-45 mph Monday; Snow flurries are possible throughout the morning & early afternoon.
Gusty winds top 40-45 mph across southern Wisconsin Monday.
Gusty winds top 40-45 mph across southern Wisconsin Monday.(NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gusty winds have spread over southern Wisconsin in the wake of departing low-pressure. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of southern Wisconsin. Wind gusts could top 40-45 mph. Winds will back down later tonight.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day - from the 20s into the teens this evening. Wind chills may dip below-zero later this evening and overnight. Keep the jacket handy even throughout the afternoon! Lows fall into the single-digits first thing Tuesday. After a bit of clearing, clouds roll back in Tuesday afternoon. A few snow showers are possible -- accumulations under 0.5″ are possible. Highs only climb into the lower 20s.

After a brief flurry on Wednesday, our attention turns to wintry mix potential at the end of the week. Wintry mix spreads into southern Wisconsin on Thursday while a develop low-pressure system will pass to the South on Friday. The best chance for accumulating snowfall appears to be Friday into early Saturday.

Sunshine returns by Sunday. Highs range from the mid - upper 30s at the end of the week.

