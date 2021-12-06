Brad Davison and Chucky Hepburn earn Big Ten honors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Coming off a five game win streak, Senior guard Brad Davison earned the Big Ten Conference’s Co-Player of the Week, and freshman guard Chucky Hepburn was named Co-Freshman of the Week.

In the Badgers two wins last week, Davison averaged 23.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and two assists. On Saturday’s 89-76 victory over Marquette Davison helped lead the team with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists. This is Davison’s first time to be named Big Ten Player of the Week.

Big Ten Co-Player of the Week 💯



Well deserved, @braddavi34! pic.twitter.com/9A1xYqIABO — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 6, 2021

Chucky Hepburn the true freshman from Omaha, Nebraska averaged 11 points, 4.5 assists, two steals, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in the Badgers last two wins. In Wisconsin’s victory over Marquette, Hepburn continued to be a force on the court when it comes to ball pressure but also shined offensively with 15 points, six assists, three steals and two rebounds. This is his first time to receive this honor, last Badger to earn Freshman of the Week was Brad Davison in 2018.

The No. 22 Badgers open up Big Ten play on Wednesday, December 8th at home against Indiana.

