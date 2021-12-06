Advertisement

Brad Davison and Chucky Hepburn earn Big Ten honors

Marquette's Stevie Mitchell, left, and Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) go after a loose ball...
Marquette's Stevie Mitchell, left, and Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) go after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 89-76. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Coming off a five game win streak, Senior guard Brad Davison earned the Big Ten Conference’s Co-Player of the Week, and freshman guard Chucky Hepburn was named Co-Freshman of the Week.

In the Badgers two wins last week, Davison averaged 23.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and two assists. On Saturday’s 89-76 victory over Marquette Davison helped lead the team with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists. This is Davison’s first time to be named Big Ten Player of the Week.

Chucky Hepburn the true freshman from Omaha, Nebraska averaged 11 points, 4.5 assists, two steals, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in the Badgers last two wins. In Wisconsin’s victory over Marquette, Hepburn continued to be a force on the court when it comes to ball pressure but also shined offensively with 15 points, six assists, three steals and two rebounds. This is his first time to receive this honor, last Badger to earn Freshman of the Week was Brad Davison in 2018.

The No. 22 Badgers open up Big Ten play on Wednesday, December 8th at home against Indiana.

