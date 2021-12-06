‘CLASS DURING COVID’ featuring West Middleton Elem. wins Emmy Award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 has won an Emmy at the Chicago-Midwest Emmy Awards!

NBC15 Anchor and Reporter Leigh Mills and Photojournalist Curt Lenz were honored Sunday night with a regional Emmy Award from the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

They won in the category of Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series —Education/Schools.

The year-long ‘Class During COVID’ series followed five different educators through a year of virtual and blended learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020-21 school year.

The award-winning entry by Mills and Lenz focused on a kindergarten teacher and her classroom in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.

The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of NATAS held its 63rd Annual Emmy Awards Ceremony virtually Sunday evening.

WMTV received a total five nominations in three categories. The other four nominees were:

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Education/Schools COVID Vocabulary: Michelle Baik, Reporter. https://www.nbc15.com/2021/03/26/linguists-explain-how-covid-vocabulary-spread-around-the-world/ Class During COVID: Leigh Mills, John Stofflet, Tim Elliott, Erin Sullivan, Amy Pflugshaupt, Isabel Lawrence, Curt Lenz, Jason Rice, Lou Thao, and Jeremy Nichols. Compilation/Team Entry: https://youtu.be/adfhWDdDLAY

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Human Interest Making A Difference: Tim Elliott, John Stofflet, Curt Lenz, Jason Rice, Jeremy Nichols. Compilation/Team Entry: https://youtu.be/xn6r2ShHJMs

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Military UW MIA Project: John Stofflet and Jeremy Nichols https://www.nbc15.com/2020/11/11/making-a-difference-uw-volunteers-help-locate-and-bring-remains-of-americas-missing-heroes-home/



WMTV’s five nominations were the most received in 2021 by any news station in the Madison television market. The work aired between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

WMTV competed against television stations in the Green Bay-Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee, and Wausau-Rhinelander markets; and also stations in Chicago, Peoria-Bloomington, and Rockford, Illinois; and South Bend-Elkhart, Indiana.

