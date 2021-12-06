Advertisement

‘CLASS DURING COVID’ featuring West Middleton Elem. wins Emmy Award

The 2013 Emmy Awards took place Sunday night.
The 2013 Emmy Awards took place Sunday night.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 has won an Emmy at the Chicago-Midwest Emmy Awards!

NBC15 Anchor and Reporter Leigh Mills and Photojournalist Curt Lenz were honored Sunday night with a regional Emmy Award from the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

They won in the category of Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series —Education/Schools.

The year-long ‘Class During COVID’ series followed five different educators through a year of virtual and blended learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020-21 school year.

The award-winning entry by Mills and Lenz focused on a kindergarten teacher and her classroom in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.

The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of NATAS held its 63rd Annual Emmy Awards Ceremony virtually Sunday evening.

WMTV received a total five nominations in three categories. The other four nominees were:

WMTV’s five nominations were the most received in 2021 by any news station in the Madison television market. The work aired between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

WMTV competed against television stations in the Green Bay-Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee, and Wausau-Rhinelander markets; and also stations in Chicago, Peoria-Bloomington, and Rockford, Illinois; and South Bend-Elkhart, Indiana.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin

Latest News

Eviction Notice at Reindahl Park
Community groups make signs ahead of Reindahl Park eviction
Strong winds and the coldest air of the season expected Monday.
ALERT DAY: Gusty Winds And Cold Temperatures Monday
Local axe throwers headed to World Axe Throwing Championship
A group hunts for pheasant on the Irish Creek Outfitters property near Haven, Kan.
Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday