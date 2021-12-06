Cold Temperatures Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -First Alert Day remains into tonight...

A strong cold front pushes out tonight and takes the very gusty winds with it. After midnight, winds will diminish under 10 mph. In its wake, the coldest air of the season will settle in. Overnight lows expected into the middle single digits. Wind chill values will be below zero by early Tuesday.

A clipper system impacts the area Wednesday. With cold air and highs only into the 20s, this will be all snow. While there isn’t a lot of moisture to work with, a quick covering of snow is possible in the heavier snow shower activity. This system will pull out Tuesday night with clearing working in for the middle of the week. Highs on Wednesday expected on either side of freezing.

A more substantial weathermaker moves in our direction Thursday through early this weekend. With temperatures into the 40s initially, this will be a chance of rain. As colder air filters in by Saturday, the rain may start to mix with snow. Overall, temperatures at the end of the extended period look to remain above normal for early December standards.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.