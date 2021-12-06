Advertisement

Former daycare center executive director pleads guilty to wire fraud

The Evansville woman admitted to charging personal expenses on her company credit card and falsely claiming they were for meal service for children.
(WSAZ)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former executive director of a Madison daycare center has pled guilty to wire fraud against her employer, Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced Monday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 41-year-old Nichole Genz of Evansville, has pled guilty to an indictment that charged her with wire fraud against Park Towne Development Corporation (PTD), a Madison-based real estate development and management company, who Genz has worked for from Sept. 3, 2013 to Oct. 2, 2018.

During her time working at one of PTD’s properties, Learning Gardens Child Development Center, Genz, alongside the PTD accounting manager participated in a scheme to defraud PTD through the following methods of embezzlement:

  • Diverting Learning Gardens tuition checks into the Learning Gardens petty cash account and cashing them
  • Cashing voided and altered PTD checks by diverting them to the Learning Gardens petty cash account and cashing them
  • Creating false bank statements for the Learning Center petty cash bank statement that hit the check diversions
  • Misuse of the US Bank VISA company credit card for personal purchases

As part of her plea agreement to Count 5 of the indictment, Genz admitted to charging personal expenses on her company credit card and falsely claiming they were for meal service for children at Learning Gardens. She also admitted that many of the claimed business expenses were for a personally-owned ice cream shop business, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The maximum penalty for the wire fraud charge is 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing for Genz is set for 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin
MMSD: Teen with loaded gun arrested at Madison high school

Latest News

Marquan Webb
La Follette High School student faces multiple charges after bringing gun to school
Marquette's Stevie Mitchell, left, and Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) go after a loose ball...
Brad Davison and Chucky Hepburn earn Big Ten honors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) tries to get away from Kansas City Chiefs...
Packers place QB Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks during his...
New Wisconsin laws aim to prevent backlog of sexual assault kits, support survivors