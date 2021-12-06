Former daycare center executive director pleads guilty to wire fraud

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former executive director of a Madison daycare center has pled guilty to wire fraud against her employer, Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced Monday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 41-year-old Nichole Genz of Evansville, has pled guilty to an indictment that charged her with wire fraud against Park Towne Development Corporation (PTD), a Madison-based real estate development and management company, who Genz has worked for from Sept. 3, 2013 to Oct. 2, 2018.

During her time working at one of PTD’s properties, Learning Gardens Child Development Center, Genz, alongside the PTD accounting manager participated in a scheme to defraud PTD through the following methods of embezzlement:

Diverting Learning Gardens tuition checks into the Learning Gardens petty cash account and cashing them

Cashing voided and altered PTD checks by diverting them to the Learning Gardens petty cash account and cashing them

Creating false bank statements for the Learning Center petty cash bank statement that hit the check diversions

Misuse of the US Bank VISA company credit card for personal purchases

As part of her plea agreement to Count 5 of the indictment, Genz admitted to charging personal expenses on her company credit card and falsely claiming they were for meal service for children at Learning Gardens. She also admitted that many of the claimed business expenses were for a personally-owned ice cream shop business, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The maximum penalty for the wire fraud charge is 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing for Genz is set for 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2022.

