Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

The 4,399 World War II veterans living in Wisconsin will be among those recognized.
(MGN)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The United States and state of Wisconsin flag will be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor World War II veterans and commemorate service members who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #145 Monday, and also proclaimed Dec. 7, 2021 as “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day,” as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the attack.

“While decades have passed since the attack on Pearl Harbor, the impact of this day has continued to live on throughout history and still today,” Gov Evers said. “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is an opportunity to thank our veterans and pay respects to those who have known the true cost of freedom. We honor their memory and their legacy.”

The 4,399 World War II veterans living in Wisconsin will be among those recognized, Gov. Evers said. The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

