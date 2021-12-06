Advertisement

Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday

A group hunts for pheasant on the Irish Creek Outfitters property near Haven, Kan.
A group hunts for pheasant on the Irish Creek Outfitters property near Haven, Kan.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Iowa (AP) - A 37-year-old Iowa man was killed while deer hunting this weekend.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Nathan Allen Sharpnack of Winterset was shot Saturday afternoon while hunting with a large group of people in the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area north of Knoxville, Iowa.

Officials said Sharpnack was shot in the torso likely by a member of a large hunting party.

Investigators from the Marion County Sheriff’s office are helping the state agency investigate the shooting.

An autopsy will be performed on Sharpnack.

