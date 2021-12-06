La Follette High School student faces multiple charges after bringing gun to school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A La Follette High School student is facing several charges Monday after he was arrested last week for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

According to Dane County Clerk of Courts, Marquan Webb, 18, has been charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

The Madison Police Department arrested Webb Thursday at La Follette High School after school administrators received an anonymous tip and Webb was found with a stolen, loaded gun.

Webb’s cash bond was set at $500. His next status conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 15.

